IBC Amendment Lifts Moratorium On Aircraft Deals

In a big relief to aircraft lessors, the Central Government declared that, as per the new amendment in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, transactions, arrangements, or agreements related to aircraft, aircraft engines, airframes, and helicopters will be exempt from the moratorium.

In the context of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in India, a "moratorium" refers to a legally mandated period during which creditors are prohibited from taking any legal action to recover their debts from a debtor who is undergoing a corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP).

The Convention on International Interests in Mobile Equipment and its Protocol, specific to aircraft equipment, were established in Cape Town on Nov. 16, 2001. India became a part of these agreements on March 31, 2008. To comply with this convention, this amendment has been brought out.

If this amendment is implemented retrospectively, that means, as a type of law that is enacted or applied after an event has already occurred and seeks to change the legal consequences or obligations of that past event, it would affect the moratorium declared in the insolvency case of Go First.