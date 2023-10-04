IBC Amendment Lifts Moratorium On Aircraft Deals

BQPrimeBusiness NewsIBC Amendment Lifts Moratorium On Aircraft Deals
04 Oct 2023, 11:04 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Delhi bench of NCLT had allowed Go First's voluntary request to initiate the process of insolvency resolution on May 10. (Source: Go First/X)</p></div>
In a big relief to aircraft lessors, the Central Government declared that, as per the new amendment in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, transactions, arrangements, or agreements related to aircraft, aircraft engines, airframes, and helicopters will be exempt from the moratorium.

In the context of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in India, a "moratorium" refers to a legally mandated period during which creditors are prohibited from taking any legal action to recover their debts from a debtor who is undergoing a corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP).

The Convention on International Interests in Mobile Equipment and its Protocol, specific to aircraft equipment, were established in Cape Town on Nov. 16, 2001. India became a part of these agreements on March 31, 2008. To comply with this convention, this amendment has been brought out.

If this amendment is implemented retrospectively, that means, as a type of law that is enacted or applied after an event has already occurred and seeks to change the legal consequences or obligations of that past event, it would affect the moratorium declared in the insolvency case of Go First.

In May, Go First applied for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The airline attributed its financial difficulties to Pratt & Whitney's problematic engines.

According to Go First, the percentage of grounded aircraft due to issues with Pratt & Whitney's engines increased from 7% in December 2019 to 31% in December 2020 and further to 50% in December 2022, as stated in a press release.

Several of Go First's lessors, including SMBC Capital Aviation, GAL, CDB Aviation, Sonoran Aviation Company, and MSPL Aviation, opposed the airline's insolvency application. They argued that their agreements with the airline had expired before the insolvency application was accepted and, as a result, the aircraft should be returned to them.

