I&B Ministry Calls For Curb On Outdoor Ads Of Betting, Gambling Platforms

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has called for action to curb outdoor advertisements of online betting and gambling via hoardings, posters, banners and other forms of branding that promote the use of such platforms.

In an official document reviewed by BQ Prime on Tuesday, a senior official of the I&B Ministry is quoted as saying that advertisements of online betting and gambling platforms were appearing in outdoor media.

The ministry had issued an advisory to restrict the advertisement of online betting and gambling websites or platforms in print, electronic and online media in June 2022.