I&B Ministry Calls For Curb On Outdoor Ads Of Betting, Gambling Platforms
Earlier, it had issued advisories to curb surrogate advertising of the same on TV channels, digital news and OTT platforms.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has called for action to curb outdoor advertisements of online betting and gambling via hoardings, posters, banners and other forms of branding that promote the use of such platforms.
In an official document reviewed by BQ Prime on Tuesday, a senior official of the I&B Ministry is quoted as saying that advertisements of online betting and gambling platforms were appearing in outdoor media.
The ministry had issued an advisory to restrict the advertisement of online betting and gambling websites or platforms in print, electronic and online media in June 2022.
Last October and in April this year, the ministry issued advisories to curb surrogate advertising of the same in private satellite TV channels, digital news publishers and OTT platforms.
This comes at a time when states have taken strong positions about online betting and gambling, with Tamil Nadu recently prohibiting online games of chance with money or other stakes. The state has also banned advertisements in any form promoting online gambling.
The Union government has not prescribed a ban, but chosen the path of a light-touch regulatory method, where self-regulatory organisations will determine if online real money games are permissible depending on whether wagering is involved.