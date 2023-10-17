BQPrimeBusiness NewsI-T Department Appeals Against Relief Granted To LIC In Rs 4,993 Crore Tax Disputes
ADVERTISEMENT

I-T Department Appeals Against Relief Granted To LIC In Rs 4,993 Crore Tax Disputes

In both cases, the Mumbai bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal had decided some issues in favour of LIC.

17 Oct 2023, 8:23 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The LIC logo outside the Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai, ahead of the insurer's listing event on May 17, 2022. (Source: BQ Prime)</p></div>
The LIC logo outside the Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai, ahead of the insurer's listing event on May 17, 2022. (Source: BQ Prime)

The Income Tax Department has filed an appeal with the Bombay High Court against relief granted to Life Insurance Corp. over two tax disputes worth Rs 4,993 crore from the assessment year 2014.

The litigation has been filed by the Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai, for two claims—Rs 1,838.87 crore and Rs 3,153.97 crore from AY 2014, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

In both cases, the Mumbai bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal had decided some issues in favour of LIC, which is now being challenged in the high court.

ALSO READ

LIC's Market Share Tumbles By 10 Percentage Points In First Half Of FY24

Opinion
LIC's Market Share Tumbles By 10 Percentage Points In First Half Of FY24
Read More

"These litigations will not have a material adverse effect on the Corporation’s financial position and results of operations," the insurance giant said.

Earlier this month, LIC was slapped with a demand for a Rs 84 crore penalty from the department pertaining to three assessment years, which it has appealed against.

For assessment year 2013, the tax authority has imposed a penalty of Rs 12.61 crore; for 2019 it has imposed Rs 33.82 crore; and Rs 37.58 crore has been imposed for assessment year 2020.

ALSO READ

GST Authority Imposes Rs 36,844 Penalty On LIC

Opinion
GST Authority Imposes Rs 36,844 Penalty On LIC
Read More

Last week, LIC said the GST Authority imposed a fine of Rs 36,844 crore for a lower payment of taxes.

The tax authority has raised a demand order-cum-penalty notice for 2020, which includes GST of Rs 10,462 crore, a penalty of Rs 20,000 crore, and interest of Rs 6,382 crore.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT