I-T Department Appeals Against Relief Granted To LIC In Rs 4,993 Crore Tax Disputes
The Income Tax Department has filed an appeal with the Bombay High Court against relief granted to Life Insurance Corp. over two tax disputes worth Rs 4,993 crore from the assessment year 2014.
The litigation has been filed by the Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai, for two claims—Rs 1,838.87 crore and Rs 3,153.97 crore from AY 2014, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.
In both cases, the Mumbai bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal had decided some issues in favour of LIC, which is now being challenged in the high court.
"These litigations will not have a material adverse effect on the Corporation’s financial position and results of operations," the insurance giant said.
Earlier this month, LIC was slapped with a demand for a Rs 84 crore penalty from the department pertaining to three assessment years, which it has appealed against.
For assessment year 2013, the tax authority has imposed a penalty of Rs 12.61 crore; for 2019 it has imposed Rs 33.82 crore; and Rs 37.58 crore has been imposed for assessment year 2020.
Last week, LIC said the GST Authority imposed a fine of Rs 36,844 crore for a lower payment of taxes.
The tax authority has raised a demand order-cum-penalty notice for 2020, which includes GST of Rs 10,462 crore, a penalty of Rs 20,000 crore, and interest of Rs 6,382 crore.