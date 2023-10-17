I-T Department Appeals Against Relief Granted To LIC In Rs 4,993 Crore Tax Disputes

The Income Tax Department has filed an appeal with the Bombay High Court against relief granted to Life Insurance Corp. over two tax disputes worth Rs 4,993 crore from the assessment year 2014.

The litigation has been filed by the Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai, for two claims—Rs 1,838.87 crore and Rs 3,153.97 crore from AY 2014, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

In both cases, the Mumbai bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal had decided some issues in favour of LIC, which is now being challenged in the high court.