I-CRR Withdrawal To Help Banks Manage Liquidity Ahead Of Festive Season

September usually tends to be a seasonally tight month on the liquidity front, mainly due to advance tax payouts. But with the onset of the festive season in India, the liquidity requirements tend to increase, and hence, the phased withdrawal of I-CRR was largely on the expected lines, according to analysts.

In its report on Sept. 10, Nomura noted that the impact of the I-CRR requirement on bank net interest margins in Q2FY24 is expected to be limited to around 2 basis points. However, due to the merger of Housing Development Finance Corporation with HDFC Bank, the impact would be higher on the latter, at about 9 basis points. This impact on HDFC Bank, though, would be transient and limited to Q2, the report adds.

In its report, Goldman Sachs said that approximately 60% of the excess liquidity in the system, for which I-CRR was introduced, was from the inclusion of HDFC Ltd.'s borrowings and deposits in the calculation of NDTL for HDFC Bank.

"With the recent decision to withdraw I-CRR in a phased manner, we assess the impact for HDFC Bank would be to the tune of cRs4bn/$48mn. However, the bank has lost a market cap of cRs290bn/c$3.5bn since the announcement, which is far more magnified than what EPS impact warrants," the Goldman Sachs report on Monday said.

With growth as a motive, the phased withdrawal will also help banks maintain their credit growth, according to Narendra Solanki, Head, Fundamental Research at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

The RBI doesn't want growth to get hampered and this phased withdrawal of I-CRR will help banks in achieving higher credit growth. Whatever funds now get free would also impact the lending capacity of banks as it would increase by that amount," Solanki said.

The I-CRR withdrawal will also have a positive impact on bank earnings, which would’ve been hit by 5–8% had it been extended throughout the year, according to Amit Khurana, head of equity at Dolat Capital.

"Every incremental part helps banks lower their cost of lending. Since the I-CRR is not being carried forward now for the whole year, in a way, the banks’ earnings will be about 5% higher," Khurana said.

This improved liquidity position of banks will keep call money rates in check, which have been at the upper end of the monetary policy corridor, according to Anil Gupta of ICRA Ltd.

"Further, as credit growth and currency withdrawals will pick up in coming months, the move will also help the banks in managing the incremental credit demand as well as currency requirements," Gupta added.