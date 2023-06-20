Hyundai Raises 2030 Electric-Vehicle Sales Goal To 2 Million

Hitting the new goal would mean Hyundai’s EVs, including luxury brand Genesis, account for 18% of its global sales in 2026 and 34% in 2030, the company said. They will make up 53% of its sales in three key markets — Korea, the US and Europe - by the end of the decade. Volkswagen AG expects electric-battery vehicles to account for 20% of its global sales by 2025.