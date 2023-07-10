Hyundai Packs A Punch With 'Exter' Targeting Compact SUV Market

Hyundai Motor India, in a bid to tap buyers in the compact SUV segment, launched its most affordable SUV 'Exter' on Monday.

The price of Exter starts from Rs 5.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 9.32 lakh for the top variant. The vehicle will rival Tata Motors Ltd.'s Punch, which is priced between Rs 5.99-9.51 lakh.

It will also compete with Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.'s Fronx, Citroen C3 and Renault's Kiger.

While Hyundai's Creta has managed to hold its ground in the mid-size SUV market despite a spate of launches from major auto companies, the other models in its portfolio haven't had the same success.

With the launch of Exter, Hyundai aims to emulate Creta's success in the compact SUV segment.

In FY23, SUVs accounted for about 43% of the overall car market and this has jumped to nearly 47% in the January-June period of 2023. While the overall market is projected to grow at 5-7% in the current fiscal, the SUV will yet again outpace this growth.

The sub-four-metre vehicle comes with six airbags, 4.2 inch digital display at the instrument cluster, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and an electric sunroof.

It also has safety features like hill assist control, electronic stability control and vehicle stability management.