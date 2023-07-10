Hyundai Exter SUV Launched In India: Price, Features, Specs And All You Need To Know

South Korean automaker Hyundai on Monday forayed into the entry-level SUV segment in India with the launch of the all-new model Exter.

Hyundai's smallest SUV in India has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 5.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 9.31 lakh (ex-showroom).

As per PTI, Hyundai Exter will directly compete with Tata Motors Punch. The vehicle comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated with both manual and automatic variants.

Speaking at the launch, Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO Unsoo Kim said with the launch of Exter, the automaker has now become a full-range SUV manufacturer in the country. He noted that the company has invested Rs 950 crore on the development of the model.