Hyundai Exter SUV Launched In India: Price, Features, Specs And All You Need To Know
Hyundai's smallest SUV in India has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 5.99 lakh & goes up to Rs 9.31 lakh (ex-showroom)
South Korean automaker Hyundai on Monday forayed into the entry-level SUV segment in India with the launch of the all-new model Exter.
Hyundai's smallest SUV in India has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 5.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 9.31 lakh (ex-showroom).
As per PTI, Hyundai Exter will directly compete with Tata Motors Punch. The vehicle comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated with both manual and automatic variants.
Speaking at the launch, Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO Unsoo Kim said with the launch of Exter, the automaker has now become a full-range SUV manufacturer in the country. He noted that the company has invested Rs 950 crore on the development of the model.
Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg noted that the model would help in bringing additional volumes to the company while strengthening its overall SUV portfolio.
'Exter is our eighth SUV model in the country. With this, now we are the only company to offer products in the six SUV sub-segments,' he added.
Here is all you need to know about Hyundai's latest car in India:
The highly anticipated #HyundaiEXTER launches today. The stage is set to bring you a front row seat to witness the magic on 10th July, 12 PM onwards.— Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) July 10, 2023
Hyundai Exter: Images
Hyundai Exter: Colour Options
The Hyundai Exter offers a range of attractive colour options to suit individual preferences.
These include the all-new Ranger Khaki and Cosmic Blue shades, along with White with Black roof, Starry Night, Fiery Red, Atlas White, Titan Grey, and Cosmic Blue with Black roof.
Hyundai Exter: Engine And Mileage
Hyundai Exter is powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine.
The engine is E20 fuel-ready and is available in both manual and AMT (automated manual transmission) variants.
A CNG (compressed natural gas) variant is also offered by the company.
The petrol engine delivers 81.86 bhp of power and 113.8 Nm of torque in both manual and AMT variants.
The CNG version provides a power output of 68 bhp and torque of 95.2 Nm.
The petrol-only Exter has a claimed mileage of 19.4 kmpl (MT) and 19.2 kmpl (AMT).
The CNG variant achieves a mileage of 27.1 km per kilogram.
Hyundai Exter: Variants
Variant options are EX, EX(O), S, S(O), SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect.
Hyundai Exter: Specs And Features
The Exter comes with a boot space of 391 litres, ground clearance of 185 mm, dash cam with dual cameras, an electric sunroof, six airbags as standard and various connected features. Click here to know about all the features.
Hyundai Exter: Price And Booking Details
The Hyundai Exter is now available for booking on the company's official website and at authorized showrooms across India.
The five-speed manual trims are priced between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 9.31 lakh.
The five-speed automatic variant is tagged at Rs 7.96 lakh.
The CNG trim is priced at Rs 8.23 lakh.
(With PTI inputs)