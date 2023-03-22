Hyderabad Plays Critical Role In U.S.-India Strategic Partnership: State Department Official

The opening of the new consulate building in Hyderabad will open up new vistas in the India-U.S. relationship, a State Department official said Tuesday, observing the region plays a critical role in the bilateral strategic partnership.

The U.S. consulate general in Hyderabad opened a new state-of-the-art facility in the city's bustling financial district on Tuesday.

"Put simply, this dynamic region plays a critical role in the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership, and our new consulate chancery in Hyderabad represents a tangible investment by the United States in the growing bilateral relationship," Vedant Patel, Deputy Spokesperson of the State Department, told reporters at a news conference here.

"The move brings our government closer to US companies that have invested billions of dollars in India's tech, defense, aerospace, and pharmaceutical sectors," he said.