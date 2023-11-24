Humanity Needs An OpenAI Board That Will Still Say ‘No’

Inscrutable machine-learning systems have denied women job opportunities, and they are poised to reinforce stereotypes in a flood of AI-generated content hitting the web. It doesn’t help that women make up about a third of the people building AI systems today, and just 12% at OpenAI, according to a 2023 study of LinkedIn profiles by Glass.ai. Little wonder women are among AI’s most vocal critics. But they are also more likely to be silenced. One of the most influential research papers about the dangers of large language models — the 2021 Stochastic Parrots paper — was written by female academics and AI scientists, and Google fired two of them from its ranks, Timnit Gebru and Margaret Mitchell.