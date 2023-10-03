HUL Upgraded To 'Buy' By CLSA Citing Three Favourable Factors

CLSA upgraded Hindustan Unilever Ltd. to 'buy' citing reasonable valuations, easing price pressure and competition and an expected pick-up in rural demand.

The company's valuation is well below its five-year median, beyond which it has not fallen, apart from periods during black-swan events like Covid-19 and palm oil spike, according to its note.

CLSA also increased the target price from Rs 2,925 to Rs 3,135, implying an upside return potential of 27% given the positive commentary around festive season.