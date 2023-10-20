HUL Q2 Revenue Rises, ITC Reports Surge In Profit — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major quarterly results announced after market hours on Thursday.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.'s second-quarter profit remained flat, in line with analysts' estimates, as volume growth slowed.
The consolidated net profit of India's largest consumer goods maker fell 0.48% over a year earlier to Rs 2,657 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 2,603.9 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
ITC Ltd.'s second quarter profit rose while its margin came in lower than estimated on account of sustained input cost inflation.
The consolidated profit of India’s largest cigarette maker increased 6.11% to Rs 4,955.9 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 4,973.93 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
ITC Q2 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 3.55% at Rs 17,774.45 crore vs. Rs 17,107.99 crore.
Ebitda is up 3.11% at Rs 6,454.22 crore vs. Rs 6,259.1 crore.
Margin at 36.31% vs. 36.58%, down 27 bps
Net profit is up 6.11% at Rs 4,955.9 crore vs. Rs 4,670.32 crore.
HUL Q2 FY24 (Consolidated figures, YoY)
Revenue up 3% at Rs 15,623 crore vs. Rs 15,144 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 15,597.48 crore).
Ebitda rises 9% to Rs 3,797 crore vs. Rs 3,249 crore (Estimate: Rs 3,619.88 crore).
Margin at 24.3% vs. 23% (Estimate: 23.2%)
Net profit is flat at Rs 2,657 crore vs. Rs 2,670 crore (Estimate: Rs 2,603.92 crore).
Jindal Stainless Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 11.95% at Rs 9,797.04 crore vs. Rs 8,750.86 crore.
Ebitda is up 79.72% at Rs 1,230.57 crore vs. Rs 684.71 crore.
Margin at 12.56% vs. 7.82%
Net profit is up 120.16% at Rs 764.03 crore vs. Rs 347.02 crore.
Cyient Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 5.45% at Rs 1,778.5 crore vs. Rs 1,686.5 crore.
EBIT is up 4.83% at Rs 260 crore vs. Rs 248 crore.
Margin at 14.61% vs. 14.7%
Net profit is up 8.57% at Rs 183.6 crore vs. Rs 169.1 crore.
Kirloskar Pneumatic Q2 FY24 (YoY)
Revenue down 4.5% to Rs 281.92 crore vs. Rs 295.2 crore.
Ebitda is down 20.38% at Rs 31.66 crore vs. Rs 39.76 crore.
Margin at 11.23% vs. 13.46%
Net profit is down 25.83% to Rs 20.18 crore vs. Rs 27.21 crore.
HFCL Q2 FY24 (YoY)
Revenue down 10.51% at Rs 1,001.76 crore vs. Rs 1,119.35 crore.
Ebitda is down 24.71% at Rs 114.25 crore vs. Rs 151.74 crore.
Margin at 11.4% vs. 13.55%
Net profit is down 10.93% to Rs 67.55 crore vs. Rs 75.84 crore.
Ganesh Housing Corp. Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 50.15% to Rs 163.35 crore vs. Rs 327.67 crore.
Ebitda is up 54.23% at Rs 121.43 crore vs. Rs 78.73 crore.
Margin at 74.33% vs. 24.02%
Net profit is up 345.67% at Rs 86.01 crore vs. Rs 19.299 crore.
Accelya Solutions India (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 3.91% at Rs 127.29 crore vs. Rs 122.5 crore.
EBIT is down 0.3% at Rs 40.63 crore vs. Rs 40.75 crore.
Margin at 31.91% vs. 33.26%
Net profit is down 1.8% to Rs 31.53 crore vs. Rs 32.11 crore.
Tanla Platform Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 10.69% at Rs 1,008.59 crore vs. Rs 911.11 crore.
EBIT is up 5.07% at Rs 174.19 crore vs. Rs 165.77 crore.
Margin at 17.27% vs. 18.19%
Net profit is up 5.27% at Rs 142.54 crore vs. Rs 135.4 crore.
Updater Services Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 0.83% at Rs 576.44 crore vs. Rs 571.68 crore.
EBIT is up 11.07% at Rs 19.25 crore vs. Rs 17.32 crore.
Margin at 3.33% vs. 3.02%
Net profit is up 28.26% at Rs 12.39 crore vs. Rs 9.66 crore.
Havells India Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6% at Rs 3,900.33 crore vs. Rs 3,679.49 crore.
Ebitda is up 30.15% at Rs 373.35 crore vs. Rs 286.85 crore.
Margin at 9.57% vs. 7.79%
Net profit is up 33.19% at Rs 249.08 crore vs. Rs 187.01 crore.
Hatsun Agro Product Q2 FY24 (YoY)
Revenue up 9.02% at Rs 1,905.4 crore vs. Rs 1,747.72 crore.
Ebitda is up 23.81% at Rs 218.8 crore vs. Rs 176.71 crore.
Margin at 11.48% vs. 10.11%
Net profit is up 82.6% at Rs 77.57 crore vs. Rs 42.48 crore.
Sagar Cements Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 23.65% at Rs 586.82 crore vs. Rs 474.55 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 60.22 crore vs. Rs 2.41 crore
Margin at 10.26% vs. 0.5%
Net loss for the period at Rs 10.53 crore vs. loss of Rs 43.53 crore.
Tata Coffee Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 3.11% at Rs 695.95 crore vs. Rs 718.26 crore.
Ebitda is up 24.39% at Rs 102.09 crore vs. Rs 82.07 crore.
Margin at 14.66% vs. 11.42%
Net profit for the period was down 56.64% to Rs 63.7 crore vs. Rs 146.93 crore.
Note: PAT is down due to an exceptional gain of Rs 136.7 crore in Q2 FY23.
Tata Communications Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 2.11% at Rs 4,872.5 crore vs Rs 4,771.36 crore.
EBIT is down 7.65% at Rs 410.33 crore vs. Rs 444.29 crore.
Margin at 8.42% vs. 9.31%
Net profit for the period was down 42.04% to Rs 221.26 crore vs. Rs 381.75 crore.
Metro Brands Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 16.66% at Rs 555.7 crore vs. Rs 476.31 crore.
Ebitda is up 12.38% at Rs 165.37 crore vs. Rs 147.15 crore.
Margin at 29.75% vs. 30.89%
Net profit for the period was down 13.18% to Rs 67.62 crore vs. Rs 77.89 crore.
Equitas Small Finance Bank Q2 FY24
Net profit for the period was Rs 198.13 crore vs. Rs 116.42 crore, up 70% YoY.
NII at Rs 765.59 crore vs. Rs 609.69 crore, up 26% YoY.
Gross NPA at 2.27% vs. 2.75% QoQ
Net NPA at 0.97% vs. 1.18% QoQ
NIM drops 33 basis points to 8.43% QoQ.
United Breweries (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 14.13% at Rs 1,890.05 crore vs. Rs 1,682.31 crore.
Ebitda is down 16.02% at Rs 184.29 crore vs. Rs 219.42 crore.
Margin at 9.75% vs. 13.04%
Net profit is down 20.09% to Rs 107.17 crore vs. Rs 134.12 crore.
Agro Tech Foods Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 14.97% at Rs 201.11 crore vs. Rs 236.5 crore.
Ebitda is down 18.12% at Rs 8.59 crore vs. Rs 10.49 crore.
Margin at 4.27% vs. 4.43%
Net profit for the period was down 37.87% to Rs 1.87 crore vs. Rs 3.01 crore.
Voltas Q2 FY24 Consolidated YoY
Revenue up 29.65% at Rs 2,292.75 crore vs. Rs 1,768.36 crore.
Ebitda down 30.32% to Rs 70.26 crore vs. Rs 100.84 crore.
Margin at 3.06% vs. 5.7%
Net profit for the period was Rs 35.65 crore vs. a loss of Rs 6.04 crore.