HUL Q2 Results Review: Analysts Cut Earnings Forecast Citing Demand Worries

Most analysts have cut Hindustan Unilever Ltd.'s earnings per share guidance after the country's largest consumer goods maker reported in line with estimated second-quarter results.

The revised guidance factors include the fragile demand setting in rural markets, increased competitive intensity in its core segment, a slowdown in the high-margin beauty and personal care segment, and a front-ended rise in royalty rates. The maker of Surf Excel detergent and Dove soaps saw its top line grow by 3%, with 2% volume growth in the July–September period, which analysts say was largely a muted performance, driven by weak demand.

HUL Q2 FY24 Key Highlights (Year-on-Year)

Revenue rose 3.16% to Rs 15,623 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 15,597.5 crore).

Operating profit up 9.14% at Rs 3,797 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,619.9 crore).

Margin at 24.3% versus 22.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 23.2%).

Net profit fell 0.48% to Rs 2,657 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,603.9 crore).

Volume grew 2% in Q2 — the slowest in the last six quarters.

The impact of lower input cost inflation was visible in the second quarter results, as gross margins saw a sharp improvement.

The management expects growth to be volume-driven and pricing to be flat ahead, on steady raw-material prices.

The company sees recovery from moderation in inflation, phasing of festivals in the third quarter and sustained resilience in urban demand. However, the company citied effect of monsoon on crop output, global commodity prices like crude, and geopolitical instability as key monitorables.

But analysts say, HUL is likely to see a muted near-term show, with rural slowdown hurting its volume growth and pricing turning flat-to-negative.

From a medium-term perspective, they see the easing of the raw materials as paving the way for regional competition, which has accentuated across most categories of HUL.

Shares of HUL fell 1.94% to Rs 2,498.50 apiece at 10:10 a.m., compared to a 0.28% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.

Of the 44 analysts tracking the company, 26 maintain a 'buy' rating, 16 recommend a 'hold', and two suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 12.27%