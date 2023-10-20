HUL Q2 Results Review: Analysts Cut Earnings Forecast Citing Demand Worries
The revised guidance for India's largest consumer goods maker factors in fragile rural demand, according to analysts.
Most analysts have cut Hindustan Unilever Ltd.'s earnings per share guidance after the country's largest consumer goods maker reported in line with estimated second-quarter results.
The revised guidance factors include the fragile demand setting in rural markets, increased competitive intensity in its core segment, a slowdown in the high-margin beauty and personal care segment, and a front-ended rise in royalty rates. The maker of Surf Excel detergent and Dove soaps saw its top line grow by 3%, with 2% volume growth in the July–September period, which analysts say was largely a muted performance, driven by weak demand.
HUL Q2 FY24 Key Highlights (Year-on-Year)
Revenue rose 3.16% to Rs 15,623 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 15,597.5 crore).
Operating profit up 9.14% at Rs 3,797 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,619.9 crore).
Margin at 24.3% versus 22.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 23.2%).
Net profit fell 0.48% to Rs 2,657 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,603.9 crore).
Volume grew 2% in Q2 — the slowest in the last six quarters.
The impact of lower input cost inflation was visible in the second quarter results, as gross margins saw a sharp improvement.
The management expects growth to be volume-driven and pricing to be flat ahead, on steady raw-material prices.
The company sees recovery from moderation in inflation, phasing of festivals in the third quarter and sustained resilience in urban demand. However, the company citied effect of monsoon on crop output, global commodity prices like crude, and geopolitical instability as key monitorables.
But analysts say, HUL is likely to see a muted near-term show, with rural slowdown hurting its volume growth and pricing turning flat-to-negative.
From a medium-term perspective, they see the easing of the raw materials as paving the way for regional competition, which has accentuated across most categories of HUL.
Shares of HUL fell 1.94% to Rs 2,498.50 apiece at 10:10 a.m., compared to a 0.28% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.
Of the 44 analysts tracking the company, 26 maintain a 'buy' rating, 16 recommend a 'hold', and two suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 12.27%
Here's what analysts have to say about HUL's Q2 FY24 results:
Jefferies
Maintains a 'hold' rating on the stock with a lower target price of Rs 2,720 apiece, implying a potential upside of 7%.
The brokerage has cut its earnings per share estimate by 3-4% for FY24–26.
The pitfall of easing input cost inflation showed up in higher competitive activity, visible in the increase in media spends, along with HUL trailing industry growth.
Lower product prices have yet to induce customers to consume more, partly reflecting a tough macroeconomic environment.
The brokerage is "cautiously optimistic" about the outlook.
Nuvama Institutional Equities
Retains the 'buy' rating but cuts FY24 and FY25 earnings per share estimates by 2% each, yielding a revised target price of Rs 3,210 apiece. This implies a potential upside of 25.9%.
HUL experienced a decline in the performance of the skin cleansing portfolio due to price cuts.
The company has proved its ability to effect price hikes and grow ahead of the market, which, combined with an improved outlook for soaps, detergents and personal care and strong growth in processed foods and beverages, boosts our positive outlook on the company.
The price war in HUL’s popular segments, with new entrants entering the fray, could hit the company hard.
Also, competition from regional players poses some risk with corrections in raw materials.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
Reiterates a 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 3,015 apiece, implying a potential upside of 18%.
The rural market delivered a volume decline in two years’ basis. However, rural sentiment is expected to improve during the upcoming festive season, as a moderation in inflation should lead to an increase in disposable income.
Key factors to watch out for include heightened competition, volatile global commodity prices, and the impact of an uneven monsoon on crop output.
Lowers EPS estimates by 4.9–5.3% for FY24–FY25 due to cautious commentary on the slow pace of volume recovery, the absence of pricing leverage, and rising competition from smaller players.
Nirmal Bang Financial Services
Downgrades to an 'accumulate' rating with a target price of Rs 2,700 apiece, implying a potential upside of 6%.
FY24 appeared to be the third consecutive year of relatively lower EPS, compared to mid-teen growth in the past.
Ebitda growth over the next six months is expected to be muted.
Lowers the EPS forecast by 3.3-5.4% for FY24E-FY25, as the uncertain pace of rural recovery, increasing competitive intensity, higher investments to boost medium-term growth, and higher-than-expected tax rates are likely to keep earnings growth muted.
Even as the brokerage remains structurally positive about the company’s medium-term earnings growth prospects, a fair valuation limits near-term upside.