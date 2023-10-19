HUL Q2 Results: Profit Flat, Revenue Up 3% As Volume Growth Slows

Hindustan Unilever Ltd.'s second-quarter profit remained flat, in line with estimates, as volume growth slowed.

The consolidated net profit of India's largest consumer goods maker fell 0.48% over a year earlier to Rs 2,657 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 2,603.9 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

HUL Q2 FY24 Highlights (Year-on-Year)

Revenue rose 3.16% to Rs 15,623 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 15,597.5 crore).

Operating profit up 9.14% at Rs 3,797 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,619.9 crore).

Margin stood at 24.3% versus 22.9%. (Bloomberg estimate: 23.2%).

Underlying volumes for the maker of Surf Excel grew 2%, the slowest pace in seven quarters, according to its investor presentation.

The company expect tailwinds from a better festive season. Rural recovery is likely to remain gradual, competitive intensity will remain high and it will continue to watch commodity prices, HUL said.

Shares of HUL closed 0.07% higher compared with a 0.24% decline in Nifty 50 ahead of the earnings announcement.