HUL Profit Rises In Q1, Infosys Reports A Decline — Earnings Wrap

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. reported a single-digit rise in profit in line with analyst estimates for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, even as its volume grew at the slowest pace since the first quarter of the previous fiscal.

The consolidated net profit of India's largest consumer goods maker, attributable to the shareholders, increased 7% to Rs 2,554 crore in the quarter ended June over the preceding year. That compares with the Rs 2,593.5 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.