HUL Profit Rises In Q1, Infosys Reports A Decline — Earnings Wrap
Here are the earnings of major companies announced after market hours on July 20.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd. reported a single-digit rise in profit in line with analyst estimates for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, even as its volume grew at the slowest pace since the first quarter of the previous fiscal.
The consolidated net profit of India's largest consumer goods maker, attributable to the shareholders, increased 7% to Rs 2,554 crore in the quarter ended June over the preceding year. That compares with the Rs 2,593.5 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Infosys Ltd. once again slashed its revenue growth guidance for fiscal 2024, despite its earnings meeting estimates in the April-June quarter.
Revenue of India’s second-largest IT services firm rose 1.31% over the previous three months to Rs 37,933 crore in the quarter ended June. That compares with the Rs 37,843 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Public sector lender Union Bank of India saw its April-June net profit rise due to higher core income and significantly lower provisions. The bank's net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 3,236 crore, up 107% year-on-year. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a Rs 2,343 crore net profit for the quarter.
Net interest income, or core income, for the bank rose 16.5% from a year ago and stood at Rs 8,839 crore. Other income, too, rose 38.5% year-on-year to Rs 3,903 crore.
HUL Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6% at Rs 15,496 crore vs. Rs 14,624 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 15,491 crore).
Net profit up 7% at Rs 2,554 crore vs. Rs 2,381 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,593.5 crore).
Ebitda up 8% at Rs 3,665 crore vs. Rs 3,402 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,645.86 crore).
Margin at 23.7% vs. 23.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 23.5%).
Infosys Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 1.31% at Rs 37,933 crore vs. Rs 37,441 (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 37,843.3 crore).
Net Profit down 3.1% to Rs 5,945 crore vs. Rs 6,134 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6,245 crore).
EBIT flat at Rs 7,891 crore vs. Rs 7,877 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 7,907.7 crore).
Margin at 20.8% vs. 21.03% (Bloomberg estimate: 20.9%).
Revises lower FY24 revenue guidance to 1.0–3.5% from the 4-7% estimated earlier.
Union Bank Of India Q1 FY24 (Standalone)
Net Profit up 107% Rs 3,236 crore vs. Rs 1,558 crore (YoY) (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,343 crore).
NII up 16.5% at Rs 8,839 crore vs. Rs 7,581 crore (YoY).
GNPA at 7.34% vs. 7.53% (QoQ)
NNPA at 1.58% vs. 1.70% (QoQ).
Dalmia Bharat Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10% at Rs 3,624 crore vs. Rs 3,302 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,693 crore).
Net profit fell 30% to Rs 144 crore vs. Rs 205 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 240 crore).
Ebitda up 4% at Rs 610 crore vs. Rs 586 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 657.6 crore).
Ebitda margin at 16.8% vs. 17.7% (Bloomberg estimate: 17.8%).
Persistent Systems Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue flat at Rs 2,321.1 crore vs. Rs 2,254.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,328.8 crore).
EBIT down 14% at Rs 298 crore vs. Rs 346.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 358 crore).
Margin at 12.8% vs. 15.37% (Bloomberg estimate: 15.37%).
Net Profit down 9% at Rs 228.7 crore vs. Rs 251.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 272 crore).
United Spirits Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10% at Rs 2,667.8 crore vs. Rs 2,419.1 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 2,023.1 crore).
Ebitda up 92% at Rs 713.50 crore vs. Rs 372.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 289 crore).
Ebitda margin at 26.7% vs. 15.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 14%)
Net profit up 83% at Rs 476.7 crore vs. Rs 261.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 289 crore).
Coforge Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 2.4% at Rs 2,221 crore vs. Rs 2,170 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,245.6 crore).
PAT up 44% at Rs 165.3 crore vs. Rs 114.8 crore.
EBIT up 2.9% at Rs 230.3 crore vs. Rs 223.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 387 crore).
Margin at 10.4% vs. 10.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 17.2%).
ICICI Securities Q1 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 18% to Rs 934.31 crore vs. Rs 793.55 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 950.3 crore).
Net interest income up 17% at Rs 749.7 crore vs. Rs 693.2 crore.
Net profit down 1% to Rs 270.84 crore vs. Rs 273.59 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 278.8 crore).
Mphasis Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 3% to Rs 3,252 crore vs. Rs 3,361 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,362 crore).
EBIT down 3% to Rs 500 crore vs. Rs 515.27 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 599 crore).
EBIT margin flat at 15.3%.
Net profit down 2% to Rs 396.05 crore vs. Rs 405.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: 403 crore).
HMT Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 31% to Rs 108 crore vs. Rs 82 crore.
Ebitda loss of Rs 29 crore vs. Rs 47.6 crore
Net loss of Rs 33.5 crore vs. net profit of Rs 635.12 crore
IndiaMART lnterMESH Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 25.65% at Rs 282.1 crore vs. Rs 224.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 277 crore).
Net profit up 77.9% at Rs 83.1 crore vs. Rs 46.69 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 71.4 crore).
Ebitda up 20.59% at Rs 77.35 crore vs. Rs 64.14 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 75 crore).
Margin at 27.41% vs. 28.57% (Bloomberg estimate: 27%)
Tanla Platforms Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 14% at Rs 911 crore vs. Rs 800 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 861 crore).
Ebitda up 39% to Rs 182.22 crore vs. Rs 130.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 169 crore).
Ebitda margin at 20% vs. 16.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 19.6%).
Net profit up 35% to Rs 135.4 crore vs. Rs 100.41 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 115.8 crore).
360 One Wam Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 19% to Rs 558.96 crore vs. Rs 471.12 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 420.8 crore).
NII up 17% to Rs 448.35 crore vs. Rs 283.56 crore.
Net profit up 17% to Rs 183.58 crore vs. Rs 156.58 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 176 crore).