HSBC Buys SVB's U.K. Unit For £1 In Deal Facilitated By BoE, Government

HSBC U.K. has purchased the England-based subsidiary of Silicon Valley Bank, Silicon Valley Bank U.K. for £1.

The deal was facilitated by the Bank of England and the U.K. government, Jeremy Hunt, Chancellor of the Exchequer, said in a tweet on Monday.

"The action has been taken to stabilise SVB U.K., ensuring the continuity of banking services, minimising disruption to the U.K. technology sector, and supporting confidence in the financial system," the Bank of England said in a Monday statement regarding the transaction.

For the financial year ending Dec. 31, SVB U.K. reported a profit before tax of £88 million, according to a statement from HSBC U.K. Its tangible equity is expected to be around £1.4 billion, the statement said. The acquisition will be completed immediately and will be funded from existing resources of HSBC U.K.