HSBC Hopes Results Please Ping An, Which Had Sought Breakup
HSBC Holdings Plc Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn said he hopes the bank’s latest quarterly performance has been greeted positively by Ping An Insurance Group Co., a key Chinese shareholder that earlier pushed for a breakup of the UK bank.
HSBC’s returns have been strong for the first nine months of the year, with about 17% return on tangible equity, Quinn said in a briefing with journalists. The bank reported pretax profit more than doubled in the three months through September from a year earlier.
“We’re hoping Ping An and all of our shareholders will be pleased with that outcome,” Quinn said. “We see strong capital generation and I think that will please our institutional shareholders as well, both in the form of dividends and buybacks.”
For months, Ping An waged a campaign to pressure HSBC to increase returns, arguing for the lender’s Asian business to be carved out into a separate company. But in May, shareholders voted to reject proposals to shake up the bank that were put forward by a group of Hong Kong-based investors.
HSBC said Monday that third-quarter pretax profit surged to $7.71 billion, but still fell slightly short of analyst estimates. The stock, which Ping An had criticized as undervalued, has risen about 18% this year. The bank also expanded its buyback plan.
