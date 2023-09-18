From HSBC To Citi, Global Banks Expand Maternity Benefits To Retain Women In India

India already mandates a minimum 26 weeks of maternity leave at full pay — among the most in the Group of 20 economies, according to the World Bank’s Gender Data Portal — and employers with more than 50 employees must offer a creche, or daycare, onsite or close by. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government also launched a job training program for women in 2021, and last year touted that adopting flexible hours could be a way to encourage women to work outside the home.