HP, Dell, Lenovo Among 32 Applicants To Make Laptops In India; Apple Missing

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the government has received “excellent response” for manufacturing laptops and personal computers under the production-linked incentive scheme for hardware, days after India decided to impose restrictions on these items.

As many as 32 companies have submitted applications to make laptops in India, including HP India, Dell, Acer and Lenovo, Vaishnaw, minister of electronics and information technology, said at a press conference on Wednesday. While Apple hasn't submitted an application yet, Foxconn is among the applicants, he said. The window closes tonight.

Applicants have no concerns over restrictions, he said.

The government initially restricted the import of laptops, tablets, and other such devices with immediate effect from Aug. 1, but then deferred the rollout by three months till Oct. 31. The curbs are aimed at boosting local production and addressing trade imbalance.

The move is expected to result in incremental production worth Rs 3.35 lakh crore, Vaishnaw said, adding that it will likely create direct employment for 75,000.