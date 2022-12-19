How a Cocaine-Smuggling Cartel Infiltrated the World’s Biggest Shipping Company

By the time Aleksandar Kavaja started preparing for his upcoming voyage aboard the MSC in the spring of 2019, his hometown of Bar, Montenegro, was an established recruiting ground for the Balkan Cartel. Locals say it wasn’t hard to guess which sailors might be in on the cocaine trade—they were likely the ones with Maseratis and new homes overlooking the Adriatic.

Bar, a small, ancient city dotted with beaches and olive groves, is home to Montenegro’s largest seaport, where MSC is ubiquitous. It’s a stop for the company’s cruise line, and MSC also operates a crew training center just to the north—one of four it runs worldwide, with the others in India, Italy and Ukraine. Of the 6,000 seafarers in Montenegro, about 2,250 work for MSC, according to Mimo Draskovic, head of the maritime management study program at the Faculty of Maritime Studies in Kotor.

Kavaja was among them. He’d grown up on the outskirts of Bar, on a farm that had been in his family for generations. His mother, Ranka, worked at a local soup kitchen, and his father, Radoslav, earned money by fashioning trinkets from seashells and selling them to tourists. Aleksandar’s grandfather had been a sailor, so his family was thrilled when he graduated and landed a job with MSC. He would earn a salary of about €4,500 a month ($4,750), more than 10 times what his parents were earning. In 2015, at age 21, Aleksandar went to sea.

Over the next several years, he sailed on at least four MSC ships—the , the , the , the —installing, wiring and repairing electrical equipment as the vessels made stops in South Korea, Panama, Malta and other far-flung places. He didn’t love the job or the months away from his family. “He’s not a sailor at heart,” his mother says. But he was committed to supporting his family financially.

One day in mid-April 2019, Kavaja had lunch in a coffee shop in Bar. He was due to board the at the Port of Antwerp in a few days, for what would be his sixth journey aboard an MSC ship. After finishing his meal, he stepped outside and was approached by a man he didn’t know. “We know who you are, we know who your family is,” the man said, according to US court records. “We know that you’re going to leave on that ship in five days.”

The man held out a mobile “narco” phone, as prosecutors referred to it in court filings, and told Kavaja he had a choice. He could either take the phone and agree to follow orders, or he would risk his and his family’s safety. If he agreed, he would be paid $50,000, nearly a year’s salary.

He took the phone.

Two months before Kavaja set foot on the , drug agents got information that there was cocaine on board another MSC ship, the , according to a person with knowledge of the probe. The ship was on its way to the port of Newark, New Jersey, which MSC sometimes uses as a backup to Philadelphia. When the arrived, agents searched the vessel and found 3,200 pounds of cocaine stashed in a container of dried fruit. It was the largest drug seizure in Newark in 25 years.

The load’s size garnered immediate attention, and resources poured into the investigation from HSI and the US Drug Enforcement Administration. Homeland Security agents in New York began working with the DEA’s international division, which had tracked the Balkan Cartel for years from its office in Croatia.

The Newark bust yielded fresh clues. Investigators collected data from some of the ’s refrigerated containers, which track sudden changes in interior temperature. The data indicated that some of the containers had been opened while the ship was underway. It “showed pretty clearly that something was going on at sea,” says a person familiar with the probe.

During the search of another MSC cargo ship that spring, agents found a small two-way radio in a crewman’s cabin, according to a person with knowledge of the discovery. The radio used a frequency typical of small craft, and the captain told investigators there was no reason the device should have been aboard a commercial cargo ship. HSI questioned the crewman, who was from the Balkans, but he wasn’t arrested. During other searches, investigators found evidence that someone on board the ships had snipped a wire, overriding a device limiting the weight small cranes at the stern could lift.

A second major US seizure took place on March 19, this time on board the MSC in Philadelphia. Customs officials found more than a half ton of cocaine, the largest amount seized in Philadelphia in almost two decades. Agents ultimately identified at least four MSC ships where they believed crew members were involved in smuggling cocaine: the and the , plus the and the .

US agents weren’t the only ones finding drugs. In April, Peruvian authorities discovered 2.4 tons of cocaine stuffed into 64 suitcases and bags aboard the , which had apparently gone right back to carrying drugs. Authorities in Panama then found 1.3 tons of cocaine during a search of the . (American investigators had also suspected that cocaine was on the ship and planned to search it in Philadelphia, according to two people familiar with the investigation, but the Panamanians beat them to it.)

The crew members’ roles on the vessels gave the traffickers a huge advantage. The sailors had access to key data, such as container locations and destinations, which investigators later said allowed them to pick boxes that had room to stash large amounts of cocaine and that were less likely to trigger a customs search once they arrived in port. That posed an enormous challenge for US authorities, since drugs could be located virtually anywhere in a sea of boxes on the ship.

Searching a fully loaded ship is difficult, so much so that it’s rarely done. Holds are cramped and containers can be difficult to get to. The agents acquired special oxygen monitoring devices in case they had to go deep beneath the deck, where rusted iron can deplete oxygen levels. They assembled a group of drug-sniffing dogs and obtained cameras that could be snaked into a loaded container to find cocaine.

The agents also began quietly briefing the partners they’d need to conduct a full vessel search: the US Coast Guard, the Delaware State Police, Philadelphia city cops, even a maritime-trained SWAT team. All they lacked was the last-minute intelligence that would tell them which ship to search. By the time the arrived in Philadelphia that June, everything was in place.

As the was sailing southbound from Panama, Kavaja’s narco phone rang. When he picked up, according to his lawyer, a man told him to report to the upper deck. Kavaja did so and found other crew members there waiting.

Court records show that three others had been recruited in Montenegro before boarding the ship. Kavaja’s role was to phone traffickers carrying cocaine on speedboats and communicate the ’s position so they could locate it at night. He also recruited others to help move the heavy loads. In total, at least 8 of the 22 crew members aboard the —6 from Montenegro, 2 from Samoa—handled the job. Each stood to make $50,000 or substantially more, depending on their role.

While the was just off the coast of Peru, according to court records, a Montenegrin seafarer named Bosko Markovic helped assemble the crew members, who waited on the deck alongside four men in ski masks. Markovic was the ship’s first officer, one rank below the captain and in charge of the cargo and deck crew. A speedboat had just pulled up alongside the hulking vessel. Another Montenegrin, Ivan Durasevic, the ship’s second mate and third in command, operated a small crane, hoisting up giant nets stuffed with black duffel bags and bales of cocaine. Once the nets were on deck, the other crew pushed the drugs to a hold on the vessel. The men broke into a series of containers by cutting the security seal on each one. After stashing the cocaine inside, they resecured the containers with a fake seal, complete with the MSC logo. Sometimes they had to cut steel cables or bend metal railings to squeeze in the cocaine, then use welding irons and paint to disguise the damage.

Over the next several nights, as the sailed south, the ship was met by at least six speedboats, according to court records. It never stopped moving. It didn’t even appear to slow down, according to law enforcement officials. The job was carried out as the vessel powered through the open ocean—an incredible feat of seamanship.

By June, the had made its southernmost stop, at a small port in the Bay of Concepción near Coronel, Chile, and begun the return journey. When the vessel hit the coast of Peru again and made its northbound journey to Panama, it was approached by at least eight more speedboats. The nighttime hoisting and heaving resumed.

On the afternoon of June 16, the was in US territorial waters, bound for Philadelphia. As it entered Delaware Bay, the Coast Guard contacted the captain and directed the ship to head for an area called Big Stone Anchorage. Commercial vessels normally stop there to await an authorized riverboat captain who can navigate a local channel. But as the pulled in, three patrol boats and a helicopter approached the ship, and a team of law enforcement officers ascended its Jacob’s ladder.

Some agents rounded up crew in the galley, while others headed for the bridge to find schematics for the vessel. The search for drugs started with the above-deck containers while the was still in the bay. At around 3 a.m. on June 17, the ship reached Philadelphia’s Packer Avenue Marine Terminal, within view of the spring-green Walt Whitman Bridge. More than 100 agents were waiting. They believed there was cocaine on board, but they didn’t know where it was. A team began swabbing the crew’s hands for traces of the drug. Several tested positive.

At around 7 a.m., just as the sun rose over the bay, agents got their first strike: a stash of bricks tucked into burlap sacks inside a container. Joseph Martella, CBP’s port director, was off the day the arrived in Philadelphia, but he was carefully monitoring his phone and headed to the port. Just after 10 a.m., a second container full of cocaine was found. Martella then made the unusual decision to offload and physically inspect every one of the 4,000 containers on the ship.

After nearly a week of work, the government had dug through loads of wine, dried nuts and scrap batteries to identify seven containers that carried cocaine. Customs officials spent days weighing the drugs, counting the bricks and logging it all into evidence. At one point, as the agents rushed to finish their task, they looked around and saw white dust everywhere, Martella recalls. One of the agents realized it wasn’t ordinary dust and instructed everybody to mask up.

In total, the haul consisted of more than 15,000 bricks of cocaine, weighing nearly 20 tons and with an estimated street value exceeding $1 billion. The authorities were alarmed not only by the sheer quantity of drugs but also by the audacity of the operation. The leader of the onboard scheme, the first officer, had been in charge of the crew’s schedule, allowing the co-conspirators to be on duty at the same time. And both he and the second officer had access to key details about the containers, according to court records. (The captain of the was questioned by a grand jury but never arrested or charged.)

On June 18, two days after the was detained, MSC released a public statement. “MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company is aware of reports of an incident at the Port of Philadelphia in which US authorities made a seizure of illicit cargo,” it said. “MSC takes this matter very seriously and is grateful to the authorities for identifying any suspected abuse of its services. Unfortunately, shipping and logistics companies are from time to time affected by trafficking problems.”

Over the following 10 days, agents continued to interview the crew members, who remained sequestered on the ship. They pulled the sailors off one at a time, interviewing them for hours as they pieced the operation together. At first, the story the crew told about hoisting five elephants’ worth of cocaine off speedboats while the ship coursed through the waves seemed far-fetched. But prosecutors obtained a warrant to seize the ship’s voyage data recorder, which contained information on the vessel and its movements, and on it they found radar images indicating the various points at which small boats had approached the and remained alongside, three officials say.

Seizing a ship is an extreme measure, but the revelations about the crew members’ involvement in trafficking so much cocaine emboldened authorities. On the morning of July 4, CBP agents boarded the and handed the captain a seizure warrant. At nearly the same moment, notice of the seizure was emailed to MSC executives. “When a vessel brings such an outrageous amount of deadly drugs into Philadelphia waters, my office and our agency partners will pursue the most severe consequences possible,” said US Attorney McSwain in an announcement.

MSC moved swiftly to get its very expensive cargo ship sailing again. In exchange for a $10 million cash payment, as well as a $40 million bond and promises that the company would cooperate with any ongoing investigation, the was allowed to continue to its original destination of Rotterdam. On July 13, almost a month after being detained, the ship was out on bail.

By the time Bozzo, the MSC executive, arrived in Washington on Aug. 27, the potential for long-term harm to the company was mounting. Customs officials had suspended the “trusted trader” status granted to MSC under a Sept. 11-era program that allows carriers to avoid lengthy screenings and delays at American ports in exchange for observing certain security protocols. Meanwhile, prosecutors in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania brought criminal charges against the eight crew members, including Kavaja and the first and second officers. All of them would eventually plead guilty and be sentenced to time in federal prison. Behind the scenes, American authorities identified a faction of the Balkan Cartel that had financed and organized the operation, learning that the gang had brought in partners from Colombia and Northern Europe to share the risk. So many groups had a share of the ’s cocaine that one American law enforcement official described it as the trafficking equivalent of an Amazon truck.

Over the next several months the government entered discussions with MSC, with the aim of getting it to agree to new security measures, such as rotating crews more frequently and requiring them to take polygraph tests. In exchange, the US government held out the prospect that it would substantially reduce the fines MSC was facing. Including the earlier seizures aboard the and the , those now totaled more than $700 million, based on the statutory penalty of $1,000 per ounce of cocaine.

The focus of federal prosecutors now shifted to a civil forfeiture investigation—a step designed to recover proceeds used in the commission of a crime. Although the use of the in a crime was an established fact, MSC could mount an “innocent owner” defense. It would require the company to show that it couldn’t have anticipated the use of its vessel to traffic cocaine or that it had taken reasonable steps to prevent such conduct.

By the fall of 2020, it had become clear that MSC wasn’t ready to strike a deal with the government. The company informed CBP that it planned to contest the penalties connected to the , as well as the and the . Company lawyers also presented customs officials with findings of an internal investigation it had conducted. “MSC does not dispute that US authorities found almost 20 tonnes of cocaine at the Port of Philadelphia,” says Broom, the company spokesman. “But MSC’s investigation has led us to the conclusion that the majority of that cocaine was not, and could not have been, loaded at sea.” MSC didn’t give further details about where and how it believes the drugs were loaded.

If the company were to demonstrate that some portion of the cocaine was loaded on land, indicating that its employees played a lesser role in the scheme, the government could have a more difficult time justifying harsh penalties. It could also serve as evidence if the forfeiture matter ever went to trial. According to one US official involved in the investigation, though, MSC’s claims contradict facts already established in court as part of the crew’s guilty pleas and sentencing proceedings. “That position is directly at odds with the factual findings of the court,” the official says.

The government is also pursuing a wider criminal investigation against members of the Balkan Cartel who are believed to have orchestrated the operation. On Oct. 30, Goran Gogic, a Montenegrin former heavyweight boxer, was apprehended at Miami International Airport before he could board a flight to Switzerland. In an indictment, prosecutors accused him of organizing logistics for cocaine smuggling aboard commercial container ships on behalf of the Balkan Cartel, including on the , the and the . According to one person familiar with the investigation, Gogic is “probably two or three levels down from the person who pulled all this together.” Gogic’s attorney says his client maintains his innocence.

The ordeal could serve as an inflection point for the industry. Janse, the Dutch police official, likens the situation to the one faced by banks two decades ago, when regulations across multiple countries forced them to better track the criminal activities of their clients and adhere to strict compliance standards. It was a profound change in the way they did business, and it cost them billions of dollars. “I was involved in combating money laundering 30 years ago, and all the banks used to say that they couldn’t look at clients’ money and say it comes from criminality,” Janse says. “None of them say that now. And that’s the thing we have to do with all the shipping companies.”

If there were ever a moment for shipping companies to spend more money to curb trafficking aboard their vessels, now would be it. When demand for consumer goods rebounded from the initial pandemic crash, cargo prices surged, and the companies enjoyed a once-in-a-generation windfall. They pulled in a record $217 billion in profit in 2021 and are on track to make $275 billion this year, according to Drewry Shipping Consultants Ltd. Aponte’s personal wealth more than doubled during the pandemic, to $19 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. And MSC went on a ship-buying spree, purchasing 128 secondhand container ships between 2020 and 2021, expanding its fleet to 645 and passing Maersk as the leading shipping line, according to industry data provider Alphaliner.

While MSC says it has long taken security seriously, it concedes that the was a “wake-up call.” After the incident, the company said it would spend $100 million over five years on anti-smuggling security upgrades. It says it now uses guard patrols on vessels sailing along the west coast of South America, drug-sniffing dogs at high-risk ports and remotely monitored cameras on its vessels. Earlier this year, Bozzo, the chief operating officer, helped arrange an industry-sponsored conference with the United Nations and the World Customs Organization to discuss ways to better tackle narcotics trafficking. And MSC has made one other big change, according to a person familiar with its internal decision-making: Montenegrin seafarers are no longer used on its ships crossing the Panama Canal.

Meanwhile, the continues to navigate the world’s oceans. It stopped recently in Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Portugal—far from the sea lanes of South America. Businessweek

