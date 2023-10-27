How Will Vodafone Idea Repay Debt Of Rs 10,000 Crore In Next One Year?

Vodafone Idea’s debt obligations, payable within the next year, have ballooned to over Rs 10,000 crore amid meagre cashflows and uncertain funding plans.

The Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Plc.-backed telecom company's existing debt payable by Sept. 30, 2024, stood at Rs 7,174 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Moreover, the company reclassified debt of Rs 3,189.6 crore from non-current borrowings to current maturities of long-term debt “for not meeting certain covenant clauses under the financial agreements.” This is now payable until March 31, 2024.

Its total debt as of Sept. 30 stood at Rs 2,12,784.6 crore.

The company said in August that a promoter group has promised to infuse Rs 2,000 crore, if required. Its promoters, including Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group, hold 18.1% and 32.3% stakes, respectively, as of Sept. 30.

Meanwhile, U.K.-based Vodafone Plc has no hopes of salvaging its Indian joint venture. The international group reduced its investment in Vodafone Idea to nil in May of this year.

It reiterated that Vi remains in need of funding amid significant uncertainties in relation to its ability to make payments to any remaining liabilities, and “no further cash payments are considered probable from the group as of March 31, 2023.”

Meanwhile, the government converted the interest accrued on its AGR dues, making it the biggest shareholder in the debt-laden telecom operator with a 33.3% stake.