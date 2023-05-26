How U.S. Debt Crisis May Impact India

American markets are jittery ahead of the U.S. approaching its debt ceiling. So far in India, the rupee has depreciated against a strengthening dollar, though domestic factors continue to outweigh global ones in Indian financial markets.

The U.S. is rapidly approaching the date at which the government can no longer pay its bills, also known as the "X-date." Even getting close to a breach of the U.S. debt ceiling has, in the past, caused significant disruptions to financial markets in the US, with global spillovers.

This time around, Republican and White House negotiators are moving closer to an agreement to raise the debt limit and cap federal spending for two years, according to Bloomberg, though a deal has yet to be struck.

An actual breach of the U.S. debt ceiling would likely cause severe damage to the U.S. economy, with global spillovers. However, economists and analysts globally and in India are so far working with the base case scenario of a resolution close to the American economy approaching the limit.