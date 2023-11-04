How To Make A Luxury Brand From Scratch

TWG began as the tea division of The Wellness Group, a company owned by Singapore-based entrepreneur Manoj Mohan Murjani, who met Bouqdib in 2003 or 2004 during his days with Mariage Frères in Paris, according to a 2019 Singapore High Court ruling stemming from litigation involving TWG and Murjani. Bouqdib and Barnes moved to Singapore in 2007 to begin building TWG as the tea division of Murjani’s The Wellness Group.Cracks in TWG’s leadership started to emerge in 2011. Sim, who took a stake in TWG Tea that year, called for a board meeting to consider removing Murjani as CEO. Murjani resigned in September 2012 and several legal battles ensued. Murjani is embroiled in a separate court fight with his current business partner, restaurateur Violet Oon, according to the Straits Times. Murjani declined to comment but denied any wrongdoing during the trial in July.Since Murjani’s exit, Bouqdib and Barnes built on TWG’s relationship with Sim. The massage chair tycoon raised his stake to 70% by 2014 and brought it under his V3 Group Ltd. in 2021 as part of V3 Gourmet.As TWG expanded, competitors took note.Between 2013 and 2017, TWG was embroiled in several trademark lawsuits with Bouqdib’s ex-employer, Mariage Frères over the use of product names such as “Casablanca,” “Paris Breakfast Tea” and “Lucky Tea,” according to records from the UK’s Intellectual Property Office.