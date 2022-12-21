How To Plan Fixed Income Strategy As Banks Raise FD Rates?

Over the past couple of weeks, several banks led by State Bank of India have raised interest rates on fixed deposits. As a result, the post-tax return prospects for depositors look much brighter at the start of 2023 than they did just a year ago.

Banks have, with a lag, passed on the increase in the Reserve Bank of India’s policy rates since May this year. In a bid to fight inflation, the Indian central bank has raised the repo rate—at which it lends to banks—by a total of 225 basis points to 6.25%. The latest hike, by 35 bps, took place on Dec. 7. A basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point.

At the press conference following the last policy meeting, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das indicated that the increase in rates over the course of the year had succeeded in bringing inflation lower. And, while he refused to confirm an end to rate hikes, he said that the pace of rate increases would moderate. Economists do not anticipate a sharp increase in the policy rate from this point.

India’s largest bank, SBI, raised rates on fixed deposits between one and three years—the most popular tenure for the bank—by 50-75 bps with effect from Dec. 13. Despite this sharp increase, banks are yet to completely pass on the RBI’s rate hikes.