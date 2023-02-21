How To Pick The Next Winning Stock? Girik Capital Has A Suggestion

Macros are very hard to predict as they are too high in the sky, and hence, keeping track of earnings progression is a way of moving forward, according to Girik Capital's Charandeep Singh.

"What matters most is the source of the outsized earnings growth," Singh, co-founder and fund manager at Girik Capital, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

Earnings in India seem to be positive with no nasty surprises, said Singh, who expects earnings to exceed expectations in the next couple of years. Varun Daga, Singh's fellow co-founder and fund manager, concurs.