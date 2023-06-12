How To Navigate Strategic Inflexion Points In Times Of Uncertainty And Disruption

One of the high points of the recently concluded annual general meeting of the Confederation of Indian Industry was a panel discussion on, "Navigating Strategic Inflexion Points in Business." Moderated by Vipin Sondhi, chairman, on Technology, R&D and Innovation, and Future Mobility. It had on the table the highly acclaimed corporate strategists—Shiv Shivakumar, operating partner, Advent International; Ram K. Reddy, chairman and chief executive officer, Strategy R; and Deepak Jain, chairman and managing director, Lumax Industries.

The term ‘strategic inflexion’ coined in the 1990s by Andy Grove, former chief executive officer at Intel Corp., defines it as change that is inevitable—for good or bad. While today, in public parlance, it is broadly recognised for the after-effects of sudden change like Covid-19 or the Russia-Ukraine war. Shivakumar argues that it also refers to a gradual process that ushers in transformative change. He highlights six curves of inflexion that could go up or down, including market share, profits, top line, innovation, attrition, and employee engagement.

The inflexion points can come from a variety of drivers, like deregulation, changing consumer habits, and environmental and societal changes. For example, since the opening up of Indian aviation 30 years ago, 27 airline companies have nosedived and vanished from the Indian skies. The changing preferences of Indian auto buyers from cars to SUVs have seen 43% of all vehicles sold in the last six months be in the latter category, and the market share of the market leader sputter to 42% from 55%. Again, in the field of entertainment, South Indian movies are clobbering the living daylights out of Bollywood. Why? Because Bollywood is following Hollywood.

Says Shivakumar, "Bollywood is making chicklet and soft movies, aping Hollywood. The South guys are doing ‘Nattu, Nattu’ and ‘bullet’ songs and really taking the market. That is a serious inflexion point for Bollywood, but they have not woken up. It is in front of their eyes."

Growing diabetes in the country has seen Haldirams introduce a sugar-free version of soan papdi, while global confectionery majors have been slower to react to this health crisis. While the privacy of data is a serious inflexion point, fake news is one of the biggest challenges in front of us at a media and societal level. The difference between truth, fake and false is very, very thin. In response, the BBC has introduced a new feature called BBC Verify, where a viewer can send the BBC news to verify whether it is true or fake. Adds Strategy R’s Ram Reddy, "A lot of times, companies make mistakes by taking conventional business models for granted." That is, when they do not see the onset of an emerging inflexion point.