How To Govern The Internet? Here's What Internet Pioneer Vinton Cerf Has To Say

Perspectives of multiple stakeholders are needed to create a frameworks for internet governance when situations turn hazardous, according to Google's Vinton Cerf.

"The private sector, individual civil society, the government, and the technical community should be getting together and asking what the properties of a properly governed internet should be for everyone's benefit," said Cerf, chief internet evangelist at Google.

To ensure that parties responsible for cyberbullying are punished, governments are discussing cybercrime treaties on an international basis, he said.

Given the increasing cases of deepfakes, which were also highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, digital signatures can help identify the origin, according to Cerf, considered the father of the internet. People should use critical thinking to understand the origins, purpose and persuasion of deepfakes, he said.

"How do we create a society where it is considered a sign of civil responsibility to identify the origins of content? So rather than having anonymity as a primary goal of society, I think accountability and identifiability should be the goal." This will help differentiate between deepfakes and where they were generated, he said.

When it comes to fighting and identifying internet scams, not everyone is well versed with the indicators, which is why Cerf suggests having "a class where you learn about what the hazards are and how to defend yourself". People need to be taught that not everyone has "your best interest at heart", he said.

While many are adapting to artificial intelligence, there are some who are cautious. They're "tremendously" powerful, but "we will understand how these things work sufficiently to manage their peculiarities", Cerf said.