How To Maximize Your Odds For A Hotel Upgrade

At many luxury hotels, you’re looking at a surcharge of $50 to $100 per night when you book a standard room with a travel agent; the numbers fluctuate. But as long as space is available, you are guaranteed a one-category room upgrade, breakfast for two, late checkout and an onsite benefit (often a food, beverage or spa credit). The breakfast alone can be worth $50—and the VIP treatment that comes in exchange for a travel agent’s commission can make you feel like royalty. Best of all, these rates almost always earn hotel points, something generally available only when booking directly via the hotel’s channels.