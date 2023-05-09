How To Contend With Travel Disruptions After Go Air Flight Cancellations
Summer is the peak time for travel, and a good holiday is something that everyone looks forward to. However, some travel disruptions can throw plans off track, and this year it is the stoppage of operations by the airline Go First that has caused quite a bit of turbulence.
Even those not directly involved are feeling the heat as airfares have shot up significantly. This is where your planning comes into play and can save the day.
Here are some of the points that can be followed that can help individuals who are faced with such a situation.
Focus On The Critical Area
Whenever there is any disruption with respect to your travel plans, it is vital to take a look at the bigger picture and the larger impact that will be faced in the aftermath of the event. This will help in arriving at the critical area that needs attention and that can salvage the situation.
For example, if your flights to a holiday destination or a connecting flight while going on a holiday are cancelled, the first thing to worry about is replacing the cancelled flights with other options. Not doing this will lead to the disruption of the whole holiday, where hotel bookings and the whole trip come at risk.
This identification becomes crucial because the spill-over effect can be high where the hit is bigger than the initial one. Once the critical area is identified, it is time to tackle the problem here.
Keep A Buffer In Your Finances
In order to get an alternative in place, it is important that your travel plans and the finances related to them have a buffer in place. This is essential for every plan because there can be several places or occasions where you will find that there is an extra expense that is incurred. Getting an alternative ticket becomes one such area. The amount here might be higher if there is a family travelling and the cost of the other airfares on the same route has jumped.
At this crisis stage, however, there is no other option, and hence it will require the deployment of the amount that has been put aside for other uses in case the planned amount is not sufficient. Having some extra amount, which can be around 5% of the total trip cost, eases a lot of the pressure, especially during an emergency.
Use Credit Cards Effectively
Sometimes it might not be possible to have ready liquid amounts for extra spends, and hence it is important to have a sufficient unused limit on credit cards.
People do not pay much attention to the available limit that is present on their credit card, but in an emergency like this, it becomes very useful. This is why it is always advisable to never use the full limit on the credit card, or why it is better to keep two cards so that one of them can be used when there is a need. The spends can also be done on the card where the due date is some time away based on the billing cycle dates that are present.
This will ensure that there is some relief in terms of the payment period present for the additional expenses.
Look For Varying Connections
There might be a situation where the planning would require a new booking to get to the desired destination.
The prices for a direct connection might have gone very high, or it could be that there is no ticket available. If this is the case, then the journey would have to be rerouted, and a separate connection might have to be made. Some other mode of transport might have to be taken for part of the journey. This can prove to be a hit in terms of the time taken to arrive at the destination, but it might be the only way to salvage the situation.
This is the reason why keeping an eye out for the various options that are present, the costs that would be incurred, and their handling would ensure that the trip goes on as planned.
The writer is the founder of Moneyeduschool.