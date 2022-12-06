Bonds Get a Meme Moment as Reddit Crowd Drifts Over From Stocks

Compared to the stock market, bonds can be harder for retail traders to dabble in. Yes, everyday investors have long bought blue-chip corporate debt and government savings bonds, particularly at times when interest rates were high. But the junk bond market, and especially distressed debt, is dominated by institutional players and can be opaque and illiquid. Plus, if a company goes bankrupt, retail investors holding bonds have to fight it out in court against other creditors, potentially pitting themselves against banks and vulture investors to get their money back.