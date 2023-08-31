How The Proposed Home Loan Scheme For Urban Areas May Work

The government's new scheme for home loans in urban areas is likely to be on the lines of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), offering lower interest rates from banks, according to experts.

The proposed scheme holds significant potential as the affordable housing segment needs to be viable for the maximum number of buyers, they said. More so when contribution of affordable homes in total sales has fallen amid rising costs and higher rates.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day speech that the government will soon launch a scheme to provide relief in interest rates and bank loans that will benefit families that live in cities in rented houses, slums, chawls, and unauthorised colonies. The details of the scheme are yet to be announced.

The affordable housing market in India is estimated to be worth $1 trillion over the next few years, NITI Aayog said in report. According to Anarock Property Consultants, in the current urban housing shortage of approximately 11.2 million units, affordable homes priced less than Rs 40 lakh account for over 80% of the shortfall.

The total share of affordable homes sold declined to approximately 20% in first half of 2023 from 31% a year earlier, Anarock said. These sales across the top seven cities have been consistently falling since the pandemic even as demand for luxury homes has remained steady.

So far under PMAY(U), more than half of the 1.18 crore houses sanctions have been completed, according to government data. Beneficiary-led construction, affordable housing in partnership, and in-city slum redevelopment components have been extended till Dec. 31, 2024. The credit-linked subsidy option, which offered beneficiaries an interest subvention, was not extended beyond March 31, 2022.