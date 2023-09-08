Draft Combination Rules Set To Expand CCI's M&A Deal Portfolio

According to the 2023 amendments to the act, the CCI must be notified if the enterprise that is being acquired has substantial business operations in India and if the deal is over the Rs 2,000-crore mark.

Under the existing regulations, a deal is notified on the basis of existing asset- or turnover-based thresholds, and not on the basis of deal value.

According to the proposed regulations, when calculating the deal value, it should include every valuable consideration that forms a part of it, be it direct or indirect. The regulations also presume all transactions between the parties within a two-year period to be interconnected and require the parties to aggregate their value into the deal value as well.

For starters, Rs 2,000 crore may not appear to be a large number for a deal in present times; and second, the regulations require various other ancillary metrics such as the non-compete fee and supply arrangement payments to be counted while computing the deal value, Anisha Chand, partner at Khaitan & Co., told BQ Prime.

Presuming all transactions within a two-year period are interconnected is not consistent with the position in other jurisdictions where a case-by-case approach is adopted to assess interconnection, according to Ritwik Bhattacharya, partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas.

With the definition of transaction value being expansive, Chand said this is likely to result in a clear uptick in the number of deals being notified.

The draft regulations stipulate that the enterprise which is being acquired must have substantial business operations in India.

A business will be said to have substantial business operations if the target business in India has had 10% or more of its total global number of users and visitors in the last 12 months; or if its gross merchandise value for the last 12 months is 10% or more of its total global gross merchandise value; or if its turnover during the relevant period is 10% or more of its total global turnover.

It is helpful that there is relative certainty to the test. The tests in other jurisdictions are relatively more "open-ended", which can create uncertainty, said Bhattacharya.

However, the inclusion of metrics such as "visitors" is unhelpful, as it may be difficult to ascertain and may not be an accurate yardstick. Additionally, the metric of "users" may not be necessary for non-digital sectors where turnover is typically a sufficient criteria to assess presence, Bhattacharya added.