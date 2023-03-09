How The Adani Group Acquired Six Airports — Infravisioning With Vinayak Chatterjee

Of course, now even your article that you have written, you have also spoken about bidding processes beyond what we have seen for the six airports. You have spoken about a single bid, which relates in a sense to what we have been speaking about and the fact that the government is okay with the single bid in certain situations. Why is that important to consider right now?

Vinayak Chatterjee: Historically, as the PPP process gathered momentum, there were many occasions where ultimately after different bidders got disqualified or people did not bid, the bidder or the bidding authority landed up with a single bid and it often led to huge political controversy.

'A single bid, so how can we do it? Let's rebid it, it is not proper.' So, somewhere along the line, the government had to take the view on how to handle single bids because it was coming up time and time again. So, what it did was that there is a very famous circular called General instructions on procurement and project management, issued by the finance ministry on Oct. 29, 2021.

It is a seminal document, which has been approved by by the CAG and is today enshrined in the general financial rules of the Union of India and gazetted. So, it is as solid as that. This document, which provides the guidelines and what it says on a single bids is very simple, and I am going to read this out for you.

I think it's important for your viewers to hear this because I am reading this from the notification, page 9, para 11.8- 'It has become a practice among procuring entities to routinely assume that open tenders, which results in single bids are not acceptable and to go for retendering as a safe course of action. This is not correct. Rebidding has costs, firstly the actual costs of the retendering. Secondly, the delayed execution of the work will consequently be delaying the work and the attainment of the purpose for which the procurement is being done. Thirdly, the possibility that the rebid may result in a higher bid, lack of competition.'

The statute goes on to say, 'shall not be determined solely on the basis of the number of bidders even when only one bidder submitted. The process should be considered valid, provided the following three conditions are satisfied.'

Number one, the procurement was satisfactorily advertised, and sufficient time was given for the submission of bids, the qualification criteria was not unduly restricted and finally, the prices quoted are reasonable in comparison to market values/terms.

So, as a nation, we have clarified that single bids are perfectly in order with the proviso of these three conditions; they are valid. There have been instances where signal bids are now projects are being implemented under single bid and one of them, of course, happens to be a project of the Adani Group in Kerala.

Also, I have been tracking some of the single bids. Now it's an open question as to whether the handing over of Air India to the Tata Group can be considered a single bid or not, because technically there was a second bidder. But all of us in the field know who the second bidder was and therefore, there is some lack of credibility in that second bid.

The electricity distribution over large swathes of Odisha were handed over to Tata Power in clearly a single bid situation and there are many other examples. But I am saying there's nothing wrong with it. If it is done with national interest and within the spirit of the guidelines, so be it. It is good for the country.