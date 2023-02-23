How TCS Has Joined The Quest To Build The Car Of The Future

TCS has had a thriving automotive and engineering business for decades now, where they have worked with the likes of General Motors Co. in the US and Nissan Motor Co. in Japan on both the mechanical and software aspects of building a car from the ground up.

"We get involved in the early stages of a car's life cycle, after the trim and contours are in place," Ayyaswamy said.

On the mechanical side, after the clay model is in place, TCS steps in at the detailing stage to give its input on chassis and powertrain design, as well as "body in white"—a stage in automobile manufacturing where the car's frame is put together before the motor, chassis sub-assemblies, and trim are integrated into the structure.

"Our ability is to simulate the entire structural behaviour of a car," Ayyaswamy said. "I can model the entire car in 3D to decide what material to use where."

"Then, I can simulate a crash test on the computer to gauge exactly how the car will crumple on impact and at what speed. So, when the physical crash test finally happens, the car will pass the test on the first try."

Then comes the software and electronics. Here, TCS gets involved in the requirement stage to define what goes into the vehicle and at what level of autonomy. In India, cars are at the rudimentary stage of Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, or ADAS, which includes driver aids like rain-sensing wipers, night vision, driver alertness, and adaptive cruise control.

In September last year, the company unveiled the TCS Mobility Cloud Suite, a toolbox of cloud-enabled software to help original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs, adapt to rapid changes in their industry and accelerate the expansion of their ecosystems.