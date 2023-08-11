How Tata Power Plans To Shift Its Thermal Portfolio To Renewable Energy

Renewable energy accounted for 77% of the 5.8 gigawatt capacity expansion of Tata Power Co. in the June quarter, according to Chief Executive Officer Praveer Sinha. The company is set to execute many pipeline projects in terms of their utility scales, rooftop captives, and third-party engineering, procurement, and construction orders, he said.

These executions will assist in generating healthy Ebitda and net profit levels, as the projects will create capacity in the range of two gigawatts, Sinha, managing director of the company, told BQ Prime's Sajeet Manghat. He expects to finish a significant portion of the four gigawatt pending order book this year.

In order to transform its whole thermal portfolio to renewable energy, the business expects to set up 2–2.5 gigawatts of capacity annually in various categories, he said. The firm will first increase capacity in solar and wind before gradually expanding into its hydrosector.

The objective is to grow capacity every year while also utilising existing ones and subsequently decommissioning units once their useful lives have expired, Sinha said.