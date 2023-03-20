How Scandal And Mistrust Ended Credit Suisse’s 166-Year History

The news set off a blame game internally, with executives in New York, London and Zurich turning on one another instead of focusing on damage control. Rivals were quicker to sell off Archegos’s collateral, and it took nearly two weeks for Credit Suisse to come up with an initial tally of its exposure: $4.7 billion. It would eventually grow to $5.5 billion, obliterating more than a year’s profit and tipping the bank into the existential tailspin that led to last week’s crisis of confidence.