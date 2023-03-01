How Rooftop Solar Panels Can Alleviate Poverty — Infravisioning With Vinayak Chatterjee

Currently, you have the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency—which has or rather the Ministry of Renewable Energy—has a subsidy running in which 60% of the cost of setting up such a roof module is borne by the household. What you are essentially proposing is that for the bottom of the pyramid i.e. the low-income households, the central government foots the entire bill of setting that up. So how would this work?

Vinayak Chatterjee: See how it works is that we have actually done very detailed calculations of power sector generating costs, installation cost, sale to the different agencies, personal consumption versus excess power sale. We believe that the scheme can be started with about 10 crore low-income households across the country.

The government has different agencies which do good work. For example, the Solar Energy Corp. or SECI has done stellar work in terms of promoting renewable power stations and allied stuff like smart metering, etc.

The government also has an agency called IREDA or the Indian Renewable Energy Development Association, which has its arms as its representative state units. This institution can be galvanised to make bulk procurements of modules. Therefore, as the government has shown, bulk procurement reduces prices dramatically as has been seen in the case of LED bulbs or e-buses for public transport in recent times. So, IREDA procures these modules at very favourable rates, passes them on to its state counterpart—who have to gear up their capacity to handle a programme of this size. IREDA does have the capacity because I am not sure what effectively IREDA is challenged with today, so they can take up this additional stack and implement the programme.

Then, we introduced a class called Rural Developers or district-level developers. The missing link today is that a poor farmer does not have the capacity or ability to interact with the discoms or any module supplier to put stuff on his head and then do net metering—it doesn't have the capacity, so even to maintain it and for the monthly billing, etc.

So, we are introducing a class called the Rooftop Solar Developers, who effectively become the private sector entrepreneurial businessmen who interfaces between the state and the poor farmers. And these low-cost modules, for at least the bottom of the pyramid households, is handed over in a contract to these developers. They install it and maintain it and they do all the paperwork and paraphernalia and month-to-month billing and payments, etc.

Broadly, a farmer will consume 50% for self-consumption and 50% he can sell to the grid. So, the bottom line, to keep it very simple because it's a complicated technical subject, the bottom line is a poor farmer could get anything up to Rs 500-600 a month as income/cash by selling the surplus power from his rooftop or from his courtyard.

Simultaneously, you have created across the length and breadth of rural India or semi-urban India, a class of young technologically-savvy developers who set up small businesses to install and service rooftop solar. So, this is effectively what the government wants today that don't look for government jobs, create businesses where you generate jobs and provide a service.

So, here is a huge opportunity for monetising free sunlight, empowering the poor, providing a very interesting method of direct benefit transfer and creating a class of entrepreneurs.