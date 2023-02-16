How Much Will Turkey Earthquake Impact India's Foreign Trade?

Following the recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria, the port of Iskenderun remains closed until further notice due to significant damage at the terminal. The critical factor will be how soon Turkey's port system resumes clearances at normal speed, according to a research note by think tank GTRI.

Iskenderun is one of the largest container ports in the Eastern Mediterranean region, with a capacity of over 1 million twenty-foot equivalent per year and dry bulk capacity of 2.5 million metric tonnes a year, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights.

It is not yet known when a full inspection will take place to understand the extent of the damage and affected containers, Danish shipping company Maersk said in its Feb. 13 update. Iskenderun port sustained significant damage from the earthquake and a subsequent fire broke out in containers at the terminal, that was eventually brought under control of local authorities, it said.

"At this time, we are not accepting any new bookings to and from Iskenderun—including contract bookings," Maersk said.

Arun Kumar Garodia, chairman of the Engineering Export Promotion Council, said trade with Turkey in February and March is bound to take a hit, before recovery starts.