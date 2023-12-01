How Markets Have Fared After State Election 'Semi-Final' Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls

Indian equity markets usually shrug off assembly poll results in the run-up to the general elections, going by historical data for the last two decades.

The so-called 'semi-final' round does not have an impact on the national outcome, according to analysts. The major mover in markets are the results of the general elections.

Stock markets have risen on the day of the results, irrespective of the winner in December in 2003, 2008, 2013 and 2018. Benchmark indices also advanced in the month following the results, except in 2013.