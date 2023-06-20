How MahaRERA Plan To Grade Realty Projects Could Benefit Homebuyers

MahaRERA plans to introduce the grading process in a phased manner for projects registered after January 2023.

“High graded projects will emphasise on the credibility of promoters and their projects. Renowned developers would generally come under this bracket," said Pritam Chivukula, vice president of CREDAI-MCHI. "Homebuyers looking at buying a high-grade property can be assured of projects with quality, timely delivery with all permissions in place.”

Initially, the authority would focus on grading of projects rather than developers. As the system stabilises, a matrix to grade promoters would also be considered.

Developers will be required to provide financial details, including liabilities, project progress and annual audit certificates, Chivukula said.

"Four important snapshots of the project will be released in the second and final phase, based on the above information to determine the ranking. It will contain project overview, technical, financial, and legal details of the project," he said.

Ratings and grading system in the real estate sector is well-established in countries such as Singapore, Dubai and Australia.

The grading of projects seems to be voluntary and not a compulsory and would happen based on the data that submitted by the promoter of a project, said Avikshit Moral, partner at IndusLaw. "...If the data provided is incomplete/inaccurate, the grade may not accurately reflect the position of a project," said Avikshit Moral, partner at IndusLaw.

It is extremely important to educate investors before or at the time of rolling out the system, according to Moral. The certificate or document providing the grades should have "clear and unequivocal disclosures" so that they do not misread the grading and buy without sufficient diligence, he said.