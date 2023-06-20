How MahaRERA Plan To Grade Realty Projects Could Benefit Homebuyers
Developers will have to provide financial details, project progress, and annual audit certificates for grading purposes.
Maharashtra's housing regulator has proposed a grading system for real estate projects in the state to help homebuyers make informed decisions.
This system would evaluate projects based on multiple factors, including the financial viability, technical approvals by competent authority, ongoing litigations, and the promoters' track record on compliance, the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority said in a notice issued on June 16.
The authority released a consultation paper outlining the framework, invites public suggestions and objections.
The Proposal
MahaRERA plans to introduce the grading process in a phased manner for projects registered after January 2023.
“High graded projects will emphasise on the credibility of promoters and their projects. Renowned developers would generally come under this bracket," said Pritam Chivukula, vice president of CREDAI-MCHI. "Homebuyers looking at buying a high-grade property can be assured of projects with quality, timely delivery with all permissions in place.”
Initially, the authority would focus on grading of projects rather than developers. As the system stabilises, a matrix to grade promoters would also be considered.
Developers will be required to provide financial details, including liabilities, project progress and annual audit certificates, Chivukula said.
"Four important snapshots of the project will be released in the second and final phase, based on the above information to determine the ranking. It will contain project overview, technical, financial, and legal details of the project," he said.
Ratings and grading system in the real estate sector is well-established in countries such as Singapore, Dubai and Australia.
The grading of projects seems to be voluntary and not a compulsory and would happen based on the data that submitted by the promoter of a project, said Avikshit Moral, partner at IndusLaw. "...If the data provided is incomplete/inaccurate, the grade may not accurately reflect the position of a project," said Avikshit Moral, partner at IndusLaw.
It is extremely important to educate investors before or at the time of rolling out the system, according to Moral. The certificate or document providing the grades should have "clear and unequivocal disclosures" so that they do not misread the grading and buy without sufficient diligence, he said.
The Need To Grade
As real estate projects can vary greatly in terms of quality, location, and amenities, the MahaRERA consultation paper said that homebuyers can get a better sense of which projects are the best fit for their requirements and budget based on the project's grading.
"By considering the factors that are included in a grading, homebuyers can make more informed decisions about whether or not to invest in a particular project," it said.
Financial, legal, technical, and timely completion risks are some of the other factors that real estate grading needs to highlight.
MahaRERA, however, has clarified that real estate project grading does not serve as a guarantee against potential issues. However, a high grade can give homebuyers a sense of assurance and boost confidence in their investment decision.