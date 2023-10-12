JPMorgan Has A Master Plan To Beat Competitors In Silicon Valley

The campaign, set in motion by Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon, 67, and some of his top lieutenants, has been building momentum with hiring and other investments behind the scenes. The initial focus is to make permanent clients out of legions of tech companies and their founders, then provide services at every stage as their businesses and wealth grow. If the offensive succeeds, it would also give JPMorgan an edge in winning more of Wall Street’s most coveted mandates — handling stock offerings and tending to the fortunes of freshly minted billionaires.