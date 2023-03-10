How IPO-Bound Tata Technologies Compares With Listed Rivals

The first initial public offering from the Tata stable since Tata Consultancy Services in 2004 drops Tata Technologies Ltd. into a crowded field of Indian IT firms servicing the global transport industry.

Why? KPIT Technologies Ltd. was recently signed on by France's Renault SA as its technology partner. Infosys Ltd., less than two years ago, struck its biggest-ever deal with Germany's Daimler AG. While Persistent Systems Ltd. counts Dassault Systems as a client, Cyient Ltd. lends its software expertise to aircraft engine maker Pratt & Whitney.

Tata Technologies is no slouch either. Apart from parent Tata Motors Ltd. and Jaguar Land Rover, the Pune-headquartered firm counts Airbus SE and Honda Motor Co. Ltd. as among its clients.

Against that backdrop, here’s a look at what IPO-bound Tata Technologies has to contend with in India’s automotive technology space.