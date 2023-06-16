How HDFC Merger Could Impact Mutual Fund Industry

The imminent merger of Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd. with its subsidiary HDFC Bank Ltd. is expected to have wide-ranging implications.

It would also impact the management of mutual fund schemes—particularly in the actively managed large-cap category—but the industry will manage it, according to the chief executive officer of a large domestic asset management company, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India mandates that all actively managed equity mutual fund schemes, apart from thematic and sectoral funds, restrict their holding in any one security to 10% of assets under management.

Several mutual fund schemes—particularly in the large-cap category—hold large quantities of both HDFC Bank and HDFC. After the merger, this could potentially take their holdings as a percentage of AUM beyond the threshold.

For example, as of May 31, SBI Mutual Fund had 8.52% of its AUM in HDFC Bank and 2.51% in HDFC. Based on the swap ratio and the price of HDFC Bank on May 31, BQ Prime’s calculations show the merged entity would be 11.1% of the AUM. Similarly, Mirae Asset Financial Group’s popular blue-chip fund would hold 10.5% of the merged entity.

The only option to comply with SEBI regulations is to sell the securities in the open market, according to two fund managers who spoke with BQ Prime on the condition of anonymity.

Fund managers will either have to sell HDFC Bank or HDFC in the run-up to the culmination of the merger, or they will have to sell the merged entity because the markets regulator frowns upon inter-scheme transfers of securities, the persons quoted above said. This entails the transfer of shares from one scheme to another within the same mutual fund.

Back-of-the-envelope calculations suggest that this would entail the sale of around Rs 5,000 crore by domestic mutual funds, according to a recent note by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

This will not be too disruptive because of the high liquidity of both stocks, according to one of the fund managers quoted above.