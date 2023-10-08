How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit

That second tweet responded to a claim that the unmasked brawler was “a suspected fed” — that is, an agent provocateur. Musk responded: “Looks like one is a college student (who wants to join the govt) and another is maybe an Antifa member, but nonetheless a probable false flag situation.” The complaint tells us that users connected this post with the earlier one, and thus reasonably took Musk to be talking about Brody, even after the avalanche of evidence that he wasn’t the extremist in the photograph. That potentially makes Musk’s challenge greater. It’s one thing to make an accusation in the heat of the moment; it’s something else to repeat it when faced with overwhelming evidence of falsity.