How Duolingo Plans To Crack India's Tough Consumer Subscription Market

In India, the fifth largest market by daily active users in the world for Nasdaq-listed Duolingo, lies an anomaly.

The gamified language learning app, known by its green owl mascot perennially viral on social media, is seeing a flip in its revenue split in India.

Globally, 90% of Duolingo's revenue comes from subscriptions to its language learning app, where it has a freemium model, and the rest is from its other major offering—the Duolingo English Test—an alternative to global grading examinations such as the TOEFL and IELTS.

However, in India, the vast majority of revenue for Duolingo comes from the English test.

"This is due to a growing number of students wanting to study abroad. It has become particularly popular over the last couple of years. We see India growing rapidly to overtake China as the number one source market for students looking to study in countries such as U.S., U.K., Australia, etc.," Carrie Wang, head of Duolingo English Test and regional business lead for Asia, told BQ Prime.

U.S. tech companies have faced a tough time trying to get Indians to purchase subscriptions. While India makes up a dominant, top 10 engagement market for companies such as Spotify and Amazon, it doesn't contribute meaningfully to revenue, as compared with the U.S. or Europe.

According to Wang, Indians will take time to warm up to the idea of a subscription-based service. "The way we see it, some markets are more ready for a consumer subscription model and some are less ready. We have the benefit of a global platform and multiple products that we can monetise. So, it's about taking a long view and monetising in an appropriate way," Wang said.

Duolingo hasn't been aggressively pushing for users to take up a subscription, she said. "In India, our focus for the app is growing overall awareness of the brand and users. We see a ton of headroom for that."