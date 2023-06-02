How Did India Inc.'s Promoters Vote In 2022?

In 2022, promoters held 50.45% of shares in the Nifty 500 companies. However, only 85.22% of shares held by them were voted on. This is a sharp decline from previous years' figure when 92.67% of the shares held were voted on, according to data compiled by proxy advisory firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services India Ltd.

The gap in voting can be explained due to tighter voting rules regarding related party transactions, which restricted interested parties—that is promoters—from voting, the report said.

There were also rare instances where promoters didn't vote as a block.