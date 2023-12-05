India’s Garbage Pile Is Climbing. The Solution Is Equally Messy

Quality is important because not all urban waste is the same — and its composition mirrors the society that created it. While rich nations segregate a sizable share of their waste, developing countries normally do not. The rubbish is manually sorted by unlicensed workers who collect it door to door. They sell what they can, especially hard plastics to recyclers, and the rest continues its journey, often being dumped on the ground at various points before reaching the incinerator. Frequently it’s wet with food or rain, and full of dust. This means it won’t burn as easily, and will not emit as much heat in the process – a fatal fault if you want to produce electricity from waste.