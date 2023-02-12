Maple Syrup’s $1.5 Billion Industry Splinters As Winters Get Warmer

Warming winters are set to create regional winners and losers in the $1.5-billion industry, with US farmers at greatest risk. Bryson’s yields have more than doubled in the past decade, partly due to something the Canadian can’t control — weather. A longer spell of freezing and thawing in 2022 led to his best year ever, as his six-man crew boiled sap gathered from 40,000 taps a record 32 times. The climate shift that favored Bryson’s harvest is set to bring more volatile weather, making production on both sides of the border more challenging.