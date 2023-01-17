How The World Bank Can Help Save The Planet

“MBD shareholders may ask ‘why should it be my role to de-risk private investments with taxpayers money?’” Autiello said. “But that isn’t the right way to look at it.”History has “shown us that public and philanthropic investment, properly targeted, can unlock huge amounts of private investment, and it is crucial we must muster every resource we have to solve the climate crisis,” said Autiello.It’s this potential that is driving momentum for change. World leaders at the United Nations COP27 climate talks in November called for MBDs to be retooled to support climate action by “mobilizing” capital from private-finance investors.