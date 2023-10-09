China’s Rich Entrust Total Strangers To Sneak Cash Out Of The Country

The funds that appeared in Phoebe’s account came from 10 people in total—one of whom deposited the equivalent of $1,300 in notes via an ATM. The transaction moved through an informal, unregulated system known around the world as hawala. On one side of the administrative border between the mainland and Hong Kong, Phoebe handed over her money to members of her facilitator’s network; on the other side, the transaction was mirrored by others in the network who dropped money into her account. The entire operation was dependent on faith. But Phoebe’s wait wasn’t quite as nerve-jangling as you might expect: She’d been referred to the remittance agency—which is illegal in China—by her established, well-­regarded wealth manager introduced via mutual connections.