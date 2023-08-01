Bali Has a $40 Million Trash Problem

So far, local leaders say, the amount of tourism business Bali is losing to its trash problem is impossible to quantify, which may be convenient, since the government has had a difficult time curbing the issue. On the island, bans on single-use plastics have largely failed, suffering in part from a lack of accountability. Moreover, in this deeply religious culture, ceremonial offerings have largely shifted from bamboo and banana leaf goods to foods wrapped in cellophane; they’re used during near-constant Hindu ceremonies. Although Indonesia has vowed to reduce its ocean-bound plastic waste by 70% by 2025, there’s a lack of physical evidence of any progress it’s so far made.